National News
ticker

ITUM signs Quebec’s first Indigenous child welfare accord

July 16, 2026 153 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM) is the first Indigenous nation in Quebec to sign a tripartite agreement with the federal and provincial governments regarding Indigenous children in the child welfare system. At a press conference in Quebec City last week, Jonathan Shetush St-Onge, Chief of the Innu Nation of Uashat mak Mani-utenam, stressed that the agreement represents more than “an administrative reform.” “It is an affirmation of who we are, a self-determination finally respected,” St-Onge said. “It is a way to ensure that our children are no longer separated from their identity, their language, their families and their communities.” The agreement outlines the responsibilities of ITUM and the federal and provincial governments in this new system, as well as how…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Study reveals: Nearly Two-Thirds of Indigenous Women in Canada Face Mistreatment During Childbirth

July 16, 2026 150

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Almost two-thirds of Indigenous women in…

Read more
National News

National chief slams federal clean water bill at AFN assembly

July 16, 2026 145

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News OTTAWA-Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National…

Read more