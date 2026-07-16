N.L. First Nations chief seeking a reversal of fur product ban on Etsy

A Newfoundland and Labrador First Nations chief says the decision of a prominent online retailer to ban fur products is discriminatory against Indigenous artisans and traditions. Etsy, which allows creators, artists and other sellers to create online marketplaces for their wares, says all products containing animal fur will be banned from the platform in August. Chief Jenny Brake, leader of the Qalipu First Nation in western Newfoundland, says First Nations have been responsibly harvesting animals and using them in trade since time immemorial. Brake says artisans from all over the country show pride in their traditional products, many of which are made with fur or other materials such as seal skin. She introduced a resolution at this week’s Assembly of First Nations general assembly in Ottawa that would see the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice