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Canada-Inuit relationship portrayed as a model during NATO visit

July 16, 2026 345 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government’s relationship with Inuit is being used as a “very good model” to illustrate to 30 members of Parliament and representatives from 14 allied countries during a NATO visit to Iqaluit from July 14 to 17, MP Julie Dzerowicz said. Dzerowicz chairs the NATO Parliamentary Association, which began meetings in Ottawa on July 13 and then travelled with Nunavut MP Lori Idlout to the territorial capital. “I’m very proud of the relationship that we have, and I think it’s a good model to show our NATO parliamentarians. It’s not perfect. There’s no perfect relationship in the world, but I think it’s a very good model,” Dzerowicz said of the rapport between Inuit and the federal government. The legislators…

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