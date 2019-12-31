Six Nations Man Wins Big in Lottery

It was a very Merry Christmas for Six Nations man Randolph Miller, after hitting it big on an instant lottery game. Miller is now $100,000 richer after winning on the lottery game Instant Chill Play Vacay. Instant Chill Play Vacay is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97. “I played and scanned my ticket,” said Miller, a driver, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “When it came up a winner, I couldn’t believe it!” The 54-year-old plans to save and invest his windfall. “This win makes me happy,” said Randolph. The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Newstands on Lynden Road in Brantford….



