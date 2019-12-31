Survivor Series Educates Tourists About Residential Schools

By Donna Duric Writer They were just kids. Yet they were forced to live in conditions comparable to a prison, filled with abuse of every kind, leaving a lasting impact on generations of families of all those little ones who attended the “Mush Hole.” The Mush Hole, a nickname for the Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, closed down in 1970 but the heartbreaking stories from the kids who attended are still being told today in an effort to educate the general public about what really went on behind the doors of one of Canada’s most notorious residential schools. The Mohawk Institute, first built in 1828, was one of dozens of government and church-run residential schools that operated across the country in an effort to assimilate Indigenous children into Euro-Christian…



