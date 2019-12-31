Terrylynn Brant travels the Dish with One Spoon treaty area throughout Canada and the U.S., her longhouse basket in hand, reclaiming indigenous food sovereignty through foraging, gathering and collecting Haudenosaunee seeds. With a Masters in Science and teaching degree she shares her knowledge in workshops and speaking engagements. You can reach her through her Mohawk Seedkeepers facebook page. Photos by T. Brant “Hey’all! See you at the Boucherie!” By Terrylynn Brant T he White Hills Farm was a hive of butchery, pit cooking and eating barbebque as locals converged on their first outdoor “Boucherie” and Mohawk Seedkeeper Gardens were happy invited guests to this local food security event. Hunters, Chefs, Speakers and local families had the opportunity to attend and revitalize an old local tradition of food security. There were…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice