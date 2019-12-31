Local News
ticker

2019 Year in Review

December 31, 2019 1 view
First baby of 2019

January 2nd, 2019 Newly elected mayors of Branford, Kevin Davis, and Brant County, David Bailey, both tell Turtle Island News that re-establishing the relationship with the Six Nations is a priority of theirs. January 9th, 2019 Logan Robert Larouche is the first Six Nations baby of 2019 after being born on January 4th to parents Bryce Larouche and Kalena Rayne Burning. January 16th, 2019 The Day of Action sees the Six Nations Mens’ Fire lead a one-day shutdown of Cockshutt Road in support of B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en while other Haudenosaunee across Ontario hold slowdowns on major highways. January 23rd, 2019 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is met by Wet’suwet’en supporters who blocked his entry to Brock University for a town hall meeting. January 30th, 2019 The proposed Six Nations Cannabis Control Law…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Community Members Affected by LifeLabs Hack

December 31, 2019 25

Six Nations community members are part of the 15 million customers whose data may have been…

Read more
Daily

Modern annuity a game-changer for First Nation families

December 31, 2019 25

By Sheilla Jones and Sheila North The origin of a potentially groundbreaking step toward meaningful reconciliation…

Read more