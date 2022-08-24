Three Fires Homecoming Pow Wow returns to Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

By Bree Duwyn Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION -The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) 34th Annual Three Fires Homecoming Pow Wow has returned bringing with it both a fun-filled weekend and message of keeping events green. After COVID-19 put a halt to many events, the MCFN pow wow welcomed visitors to the traditional gathering and homecoming this past weekend (Aug. 20-21) for the first time since 2019. On Saturday, nestled behind MCFN’s administration buildings, pow wow attendees walked through the entrance and into a bustling event, filled with vendor tables and food trucks. Following the sound of drums and dancing feet, visitors walked down to the Grove, where the grand entry and numerous dances were taking place amidst the trees. Bob Goulais of the Nipissing First Nation,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice