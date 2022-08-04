Champion of Champions Pow Wow – Winners and Appreciation

Winners & Appreciation By Charlene Bomberry The Grand River “Champion of Champions” Powwow Committee would like to share our gratitude and appreciation for this 2022 powwow. Thank you to Glen Styres Racing and Ohsweken Speedway for agree ing to work with us and preparing their venue as our new location. Thank you to everyone involved, from our committee, and most of all, our volunteers. We are so grateful to our Six Nations Community for the continued support and dedication in hosting such a large event, which brings in record numbers to our community. Grand River “Champion of Champions” Powwow first began in 1980 on the shores of the Grand River at Chiefswood Park. For over 40 years we had called Chiefswood Park our home. We are so grateful to Chiefswood…



