Six Nations Bread and Cheese was back

Bread and Cheese back in all its in-person glory By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nation’s annual Bread and Cheese Day came back in full swing this year with the community returning to an in-person celebration on Monday May 23. A sunshine filled day helped attendance that snaked its way around the arena to the street after droves of community members trailed alongside the celebratory parade to the arena to collect a hunk of bread and cheese and mark a 156 year old tradition that began in the 1860s when Queen Victoria . Queen Victoria had gifted the Haudenosaunee, originally with blankets, for their allyship during the War of 1812 that led to the creation of Canada. That gift changed to bread and cheese when her parliament bemoaned the expense. At…



