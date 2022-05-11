Six Nations marked Red Dress Day with a candlelight vigil

Six Nations Red Dress Day remembers those lost to violence By Lynda Powless Editor The Red Dresses hung from trees and posts blowing softly in the wind as words of loss and love echoed through Veterans’ Park in Ohsweken Friday, May 6. One after another 15 Six Nations families bravely stepped forward, wiping tears from their eyes to tell their stories of loss as Six Nations Ganokwasra held a Candlelight Vigil marking the National Day of Action and Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and LGBTQ2S+ and at Six Nations the list includes men and boys lost to violence. Chasity Martin the acting “Love Starts With Us” coordinator at Ganohkwasra said it was a day meant to honour families that have lost a loved one to violence and…



