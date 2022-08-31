Local News
ticker

Six Nations wins Ontario Fire fighters competition

August 31, 2022 170 views
Six Nations wins Ontario Fire fighters competition

By Lynda Powless Editor Suited up in full gear from helmets to boots firefighters from Indigenous communities tested their skills in an Ontario wide competition Saturday that saw Six Nations emerge, wet and tired, but victorious. The Ontario Native Firefighters Society (ONAS) held their annual Firefighters Competition Saturday topping a three-day visit to Six Nations that included training at the Six Nations Firefighters Training Centre. But on Saturday it was all about a 33-year-old competition based on firefighting skills that tested their strength and endurance. The teams included both seasoned veterans to first time rookies representing First Nation Fire departments from Chippewa, Shawinigan, Grassy Narrows and of course Six Nations. ONAS president Melvin McLeod said the competition focuses on timed evolutions using firefighting skills needed to man hoses to buckets…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford man faces first degree murder charges

August 31, 2022 136

BRANTFORD, ON – A Brantford man is facing first degree murder charges after a local man…

Read more
National News

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples’ urgent message to environment ministers: include the grassroots 

August 31, 2022 29

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Canada, at all levels, must recognize that we are…

Read more