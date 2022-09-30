Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province

Events featuring Indigenous traditions are being held across Ontario as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

In Toronto, a gathering at the city’s downtown Nathan Phillips Square began with a sunrise ceremony followed by Indigenous musical performances and speakers who addressed the crowd.

A sunrise ceremony was also held in Niagara Falls, Ont., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those who participated, he later spoke with residential school survivors and gave a speech at an event marking the day.

Later today, Premier Doug Ford is set to attend the unveiling of a garden at Queen’s Park that the province says is meant to recognize the continuing treaty relationship between the Crown and Indigenous Peoples.

Ford wrote in a statement that Ontarians will take the time today to learn and reflect on the dark legacy of the residential school system and its effects on Indigenous communities.

The federal statutory holiday, also called Orange Shirt Day, was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.

