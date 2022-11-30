Six Nations Original Traders Energy sues former CEO allege stole millions

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations business owners have launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the former CEO of their company and his wife, who they claim stole from them to launch their own chain of gas stations, accused the non-Indigenous couple of engaging in “disgraceful misconduct,” and say they were negligent, stole from the business and it’s left the company’s finances in dire straits. Scott and Miles Hill, brothers and co-founders of Original Traders Energy (OTE), which has its headquarters at Six Nations of the Grand River allege in a statement of claim filed at the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, that a non-Indigenous couple who worked for their company conspired with others to build the Gen7 brand using stolen funds from OTE. The 44-page statement of claim…



