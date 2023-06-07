Six Nations farmers saying corporations taking over, shifting from farming to teaching and grocery store

The Six Nations Farmers Association (SNFA) is looking for funds to build a $5.6 million agricultural resource centre and grocery store on the territory and are hoping Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will support the idea, despite having presented more than a year ago. Ruby Jacobs spokesperson for the SNFA, along with members Frank Montour, Jesse Porter and others gave SNEC a presentation on the association’s The Six Nations Agricultural Resource Centre (SNARC) and supermarket at the General Finance Committee meeting on June 5. They want a Band Council Resolution to help support their search for funding for the project they’ve been working on since 2017. Jacobs said SNARC and its grocery store would need to have a central location to sell locally-grown produce with the possibility of meat, dairy…



