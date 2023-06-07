Local News
ticker

Six Nations farmers saying corporations taking over, shifting from farming to teaching and grocery store

June 7, 2023 45 views

The Six Nations Farmers Association (SNFA) is looking for funds to build a $5.6 million agricultural resource centre and grocery store on the territory and are hoping Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will support the idea, despite having presented more than a year ago. Ruby Jacobs spokesperson for the SNFA, along with members Frank Montour, Jesse Porter and others gave SNEC a presentation on the association’s The Six Nations Agricultural Resource Centre (SNARC) and supermarket at the General Finance Committee meeting on June 5. They want a Band Council Resolution to help support their search for funding for the project they’ve been working on since 2017. Jacobs said SNARC and its grocery store would need to have a central location to sell locally-grown produce with the possibility of meat, dairy…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations warned take precautions as forest fires heavy smoke drifts in area

June 7, 2023 57

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – As heavy smoke from hundreds…

Read more
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during the AFN annual general meeting, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The AFN's executive committee and board of directors suspended Archibald last month pending the outcome of investigations into four complaints against her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Local News

AFN National Chief facing the heat at coming all chiefs summer assembly

June 7, 2023 42

National Chief Archibald continues battle over human resources investigation ahead of chiefs assembly Count down begins…

Read more