Local News
ticker

Current Six Nations Elected Council loses its second finance director

June 7, 2023 72 views

Six Nations finance department is again without a leader at its helm after SIx Nations Elected Council (SNEC) confirms Ana Cecil Perez no longer works for Six Nations of the Grand River. The loss of the finance director surfaced when Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to update its signing authority during Monday’s General Finance Committee meeting. Councillor Michelle Bomberry, who took over chairing the meeting after Elected Chief Mark Hill left to attend a premier’s meeting, read the motions, but the motion was passed with no discussion. “There are changes within the finance department and we need to remove a signing authority on all business accounts at RBC as one current signing authority is no longer employed with Six Nations of the Grand River,” she said. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations warned take precautions as forest fires heavy smoke drifts in area

June 7, 2023 62

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – As heavy smoke from hundreds…

Read more
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during the AFN annual general meeting, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The AFN's executive committee and board of directors suspended Archibald last month pending the outcome of investigations into four complaints against her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Local News

AFN National Chief facing the heat at coming all chiefs summer assembly

June 7, 2023 47

National Chief Archibald continues battle over human resources investigation ahead of chiefs assembly Count down begins…

Read more