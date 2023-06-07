Current Six Nations Elected Council loses its second finance director

Six Nations finance department is again without a leader at its helm after SIx Nations Elected Council (SNEC) confirms Ana Cecil Perez no longer works for Six Nations of the Grand River. The loss of the finance director surfaced when Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to update its signing authority during Monday’s General Finance Committee meeting. Councillor Michelle Bomberry, who took over chairing the meeting after Elected Chief Mark Hill left to attend a premier’s meeting, read the motions, but the motion was passed with no discussion. “There are changes within the finance department and we need to remove a signing authority on all business accounts at RBC as one current signing authority is no longer employed with Six Nations of the Grand River,” she said. The…



