AFN National Chief facing the heat at coming all chiefs summer assembly

June 7, 2023 42 views
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during the AFN annual general meeting, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The AFN's executive committee and board of directors suspended Archibald last month pending the outcome of investigations into four complaints against her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

National Chief Archibald continues battle over human resources investigation ahead of chiefs assembly Count down begins to June 28th AFN Special Chiefs Assembly where first female National Chief could be ousted By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is once more fighting to retain her position as head of the national organization. It’s not unexpected, Archibald told Omushkegowuk Nations chiefs at their annual general assembly on May 30. Anytime change is needed, the status quo pushes back because there is “discomfort by people and some lashing out,’’ she said. The AFN is no different as it has become a “cushy place where some people benefit and others don’t,’’ she said. The AFN is holding a Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) June 28…

