Six Nations Food Bank gets $20,000 donation

The Six Nations Food Bank got a $20,000 boost, thanks to Hagersville Lions Club’s Catch the Ace jackpot. After the Hagersville Food Bank received 30 per cent of the jackpot winnings from the coveted Catch the Ace prize, they very generously decided to share their winnings with five other local banks, including the Six Nations food bank. Turtle Island News spoke with Six Nations Food Bank Chair Mary Monture who said the funds are greatly needed, and will go directly towards the purchase of needed items. “We’ve already put in place an order for this coming month,” she confirmed. Monture explained that after receiving the donation on May 23, the Six Nations food bank put in an order for food staples such as vegetables, fruit, pasta, juice, sauces, beans, and…



