Six Nations annual Tom Longboat Run about Family and Fitness

June 7, 2023 59 views
Get ready, get set.... the annual Tom Longboat run was off with runners, walkers, and all kinds of wheels! (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The Tom Longboat Run swept through Six Nations Sunday June 4th) with over 100 community members and visitors running, biking, strolling, and walking to a shared finish line. They ran, jogged, strolled, and glided on bicycle wheels from the starting line at the Six Nations Community Hall down 4th Line to Mohawk Road and back. Six Nations has honoured one of their own with a statue in front of Six Nations Community Hall. Six Nations Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Henhawk is one of the original organizers of the Tom Longboat Run. She told the crowd of runners its difficult to describe the greatest long distance runner of his time, and perhaps of all time? He was called “The “Bronze…

