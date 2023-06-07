Cost to produce Six Nations 154th annual fair going up

Six Nations’ 154th annual Fall Fair’s midway could cost more than $100,000. Six Nations Agricultural Society (SNAG) vice president Leslie McDougall said the community asked for a larger midway with more rides for adolescents and adults in addition to rides for small children this year. McDougall gave Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) an update on the fair at its General Finance Committee meeting on June 5 and said the cost has risen beyond the society’s means and they asked SNEC for $60,000 to help fund the midway and 24-hour security for the event from a reputable security company or the Six Nations Police. The contract for the midway will cost $130,000 for the three-day fair. “We had a couple incidents at the fair last year, we’d like to try and…



