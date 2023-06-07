How many fish from the Grand River should you eat?

Six Nations is trying to help the federal government determine how many fish they should recommend people eat from “areas of concern.” Lauren Jones, Wildlife Management Assistant, Lands and Resources helped administer an anonymous survey during Community Awareness events that addressed where Six Nations community members are fishing. Jones told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) the survey was designed to tell the government and SNEC if community members are fishing in waterways deemed concerning at the general council meeting on May 23. “The ethics application largely just revolved around an anonymous survey… to determine Six Nations use of the areas of concern within southern Ontario,” she said. The waterways of concern were listed as the Toronto waterfront, Hamilton Harbour, Niagara River and Jones asked that the Grand River be included….



