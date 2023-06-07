Local News
SN Elected Council approves professor’s tourism study

June 7, 2023 35 views

Six Nations tourism may get some help from the University of Waterloo. Anke Foeller Carroll, a University of Waterloo researcher was approved to co-create a course with Indigenous perspectives and explore how Indigenous Tourism Experiences are Created. Foeller Carroll’s application was approved at Six Nations Elected Council’s General Council (SNEC) meeting on May 23 after agreeing to share her research and physiological profiling with Six Nations Tourism. Darrin Jamieson, Six Nations CEO said Six Nations Tourism is now under SNEC. “I also think the results of the research, part of the ethics process to share that in Six Nations just in terms of the psychological profiling for the marketing, will be very helpful,” he said. Foeller Carroll said her goal is to help improve how future tourism students and tourists…

