What has the AFN accomplished lately?

RoseAnne Archibald is heading into her final year as the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief and it has been a controversial two years. Elected in July 2021 to a three year term the first female leader has faced controversy throughout her term. Right from her election during COVID-19 questions arose after the AFN had to go to a second day of voting and a fourth ballot when none of the candidates reached the 60 per cent threshold they needed to take the helm. Add to it Chiefs raised concerns that online voting was creating a “data glitch” in the voting process. And there were chiefs who express concern that chiefs in British Columbia, a huge voting block, were unable to participate with wildfires forcing evacuations of their communities….



