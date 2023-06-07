What has the AFN accomplished lately?

Editorial
RoseAnne Archibald is heading into her final year as the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief and it has been a controversial two years. Elected in July 2021 to a three year term the first female leader has faced controversy throughout her term. Right from her election during COVID-19 questions arose after the AFN had to go to a second day of voting and a fourth ballot when none of the candidates reached the 60 per cent threshold they needed to take the helm. Add to it Chiefs raised concerns that online voting was creating a “data glitch” in the voting process. And there were chiefs who express concern that chiefs in British Columbia, a huge voting block, were unable to participate with wildfires forcing evacuations of their communities….

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during the AFN annual general meeting, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The AFN's executive committee and board of directors suspended Archibald last month pending the outcome of investigations into four complaints against her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
