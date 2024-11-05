Indigenous broadcaster Dan Smoke co-founder of “Smoke Signals” has died

By Lynda Powless Editor LONDON-ONT- It was the familiar voice with a welcoming laugh that made us all smile. One of the longtime voices of Smoke Signals radio show, Indigenous broadcaster and educator, Dan Smoke died Monday Nov., 4, 2024. His wife, and fellow broadcaster Mary Lou Smoke announced the passing in a Facebook post Monday. Mary Lou Smoke, announced the death as “the love of her life,” had passed due to complications of pneumonia and Type 2 diabetes. “Dan committed his life to helping all people,” the post said. “He will be missed dearly.” Smoke Signals, was created and hosted by the couple launching in the early 1990s. It was Canada’s longest-running Indigenous campus radio show available Sundays on CHRW Radio Western 94.9 FM. The show featured…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice