Nearly 60 per cent of Quebec Inuit feel food-insecure, new data shows

November 5, 2024 34 views

By Cedric Gallant Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  About 60 per cent of Quebec Inuit are facing food insecurity, with one-third indicating they have had to reduce food intake or disrupt their eating patterns because of it. Statistics Canada published results from its Indigenous Peoples Survey, conducted in 2022, in August. Respondents answered 18 questions meant to determine whether households both with and without children were able to afford the food they needed over the previous 12 months. Out of nearly 16,000 Quebec Inuit surveyed, approximately 9,500 felt they were in a state of food insecurity. Just over 3,000 respondents reported they felt severely food insecure. The question of food security in Nunavik goes beyond buying power, said Jordyn Stafford, food security manager with the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and…

