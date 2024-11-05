National News
Brantford Police seeking information on two men in butter thefts

November 5, 2024 24 views

  Brantford Police are seeking information on the two men above in relation to a theft of butter from a local store. (Brantford Police Supplied Photos) BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford police are asking the public to help identify two men who stole over $1000 of butter. Two men were seen stealing around $1200 of butter from a grocery store located at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway October 29 at 8:25 pm. The suspects were wearing all black clothing and black baseball hats and fled the scene in a white van. Brantford police are seeking information from the public to identify the men. Brantford Police Services released pictures of the two suspects, hoping information from the public will assist them in identifying the men. Anyone with information related to this investigation is…

