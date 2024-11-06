Judy Sinclair re-elected to PTFN council

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Judy Sinclair was re-elected as a Trout Lake councillor for Peerless Trout First Nation (PTFN) on October 30. She was running against Norman Gladue for the position. The vote breakdown isn’t publicly available. Peerless Trout members who want to know the number of votes can contact the electoral officer at 780-467-3946 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. This will be Sinclair’s third term, according to her bio on the PTFN website. Her goal for her second term, the bio says, was “to ensure that the Trust Program was properly set up, with processes that were transparent for the members. These processes ensure accountability to the membership and allow them to be involved in decision-making as it relates to trust funds.”…



