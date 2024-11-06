Nip-Rock High students building a home for Ginoogaming

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter RED ROCK — Right now it may not look like a new house, but that’s what 19 Nipigon-Red Rock High School students will have completed by the end of June. The secondary school’s new Indigenous Skilled Trades Training Program launched in mid-October with a project to construct a new home that will be someone’s abode in Ginoogaming First Nation. The project, akin to one that wrapped at a Thunder Bay high school earlier this year, is getting support from Matawa First Nations Management, Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (Rocky Bay), Ginoogaming First Nation and other partners. It provides First Nations youth at Nip-Rock High with hands-on trades training and certifications in carpentry, electrical work and more while they earn high school…
