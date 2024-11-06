National News
Blackfoot sign project continuing

November 6, 2024 38 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Businesses and organizations in southern Alberta have the opportunity to have public facing signage in the Blackfoot language, thanks to a grant from Community Futures Lethbridge Region. This project is currently in Phase 2 after a very successful first phase of the project. Troy Grainger, executive director of Community Futures Lethbridge Region, says it took a while to get the word out because they were working with a small budget, but once it took off, he was happy with the response. “We were really happy with the response. We were over subscribed (and) we ended up with a waiting list. So  we applied for another provincial grant, which we were successful in and we were able to secure additional funding,” said Grainger. The…

