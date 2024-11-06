Local News
Former Senator, TRC Chief Commission Murray Sinclair passes

November 6, 2024 39 views
Murray Sinclair, known throughout Indigenous country for his work with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and pushing for justice for First Nation people has died at 73. (CP photo)

‘The best that we can be’: Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73 Across Canada Indigenous people are mourning the loss of a giant. Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy. A former judge and senator, one of Sinclair’s biggest roles was chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools. He died Monday morning in a Winnipeg hospital, said his son Niigaan Sinclair. He was 73. Sinclair was a father of five and a grandfather. His traditional Anishinaabe name was Mizhana Gheezhik or The One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky. — Assembly of First Nations…

