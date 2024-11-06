Burger Barn takes tasty Brant Burger Wars Championship

By Austin Evans Writer Six Nations own Burger Barn has the best burger in the area and an award to prove it. The first ever Brant Burger Wars champion: Burger Barn will be adding thier victorious The Duel burger to their menu. Brant United Way hosted a 14-restaurant burger competition, pledging to donate $2 from every burger a restaurant sold to programs in their area. Burger Barn topped the competition with 1,720 burgers sold, raising $3,440 for Six Nations programs. Burger Barn manager Paul McAllister created the brand-new The Duel burger over six weeks, bouncing ideas off of Burger Barn owner John Hill and his staff. “I wanted to do something that wasn’t ever done before here,” he said. “It’s something we really haven’t explored, and smash burgers are all…



