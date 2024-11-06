Six Nations Police Project Sideshow shuts down drug operation, over 20 charges laid

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six people are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation by Six Nations and Brantford Police. Six Nations Police, with the aid of the Brantford Police department, launched an investigation dubbed Project Sideshow earlier this month resulting in over 20 charges being laid and a drug trafficking operation shut down. Police searched six homes in Brantford and at Six Nations and seized cocaine, hydromorphone, cash a loaded handgun and ammunition. Four people from Brantford between the ages of 23 and 46 and a 54-year-old man from Ohsweken were arrested. They have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking: hydromorphone and proceeds of crime under $5,000.A 24-year-old from Brantford was also arrested…
Related Posts
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok survives confidence vote after effort to oust him
November 6, 2024 32
P.J. Akeeagok is still the premier of Nunavut after surviving a tight confidence vote in the…
‘Should never have ended like that’: Inuk man killed by police in Quebec’s Far North
November 6, 2024 40
-Canadian Press-A remote northern Quebec community is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed…