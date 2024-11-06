Local News
Brantford seeking names of World War II casualties

November 6, 2024 41 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford is asking the public to submit names of local World War II casualties missing from the Brant War Memorial. The city is planning an addition to their memorial to service members from Brantford, the County of Brant and Six Nations of the Grand River who died in WWII. Brantford accepted submissions at in-person sessions on October 29 and November 2 and will continue taking online submissions until November 15. “The call has been open since October 11 and we are still in the process of collecting missing names,” said Brantford Arts and Culture Coordinator Adrienne Briggs. “We encourage all families and Veterans Associations to put forward any names they think are missing.” After Brantford verifies submissions, the new names will be added to the memorial…

