Every seed has a story that needs to be heard

November 22, 2024

Don’t throw away your seeds, because they hold valuable ancient agricultural knowledge. It’s one of the key messages from the 13 Moons Food and Seed Sovereignty learning circle project from SAGE – ē kanātahk askiy (it is a clean earth), which is focused on seed and food sovereignty for the Indigenous people living on the prairies. “A seed is like us,” said Glenda Abbott, with the International Buffalo Relations Institute. “What we go through in life can weather us. A seed can hold a memory if they go through a period of drought or are impacted by insects, it holds those different types of stories.” SAGE is a collaborative project between the International Buffalo Relations Institute and the University of Saskatchewan and is funded by the Weston Family Foundation. The…

