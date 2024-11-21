B.C. RCMP detachments begin rollout of body worn cameras

Canadian Press-The officer in charge of the RCMP detachment in Mission, B.C., says he’s grateful that Mounties in his community will be among the first to wear body cameras to record police interactions with the public. Insp. Ted Lewko says 44 cameras will be used by his officers starting next week, and he’s “very hopeful” that they will improve officer safety, strengthen trust with the public and help resolve complaints more quickly. Police announced the rollout of the cameras in Surrey on Thursday, detailing how thousands of Mounties across the province will soon be fitted with the devices. Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the RCMP’s E Division in B.C., says the initiative is the “largest and most ambitious rollout of body cameras across the province.” McDonald says calls…



