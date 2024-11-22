Norfolk County man facing sexual assault charges

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON – A 46-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged in connection with an ongoing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) historical sexual assault investigation. OPP said at about 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024, the OPP Norfolk County Detachment launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that took place between 2016 and 2019 at a Norfolk County address. As a result, a man was taken into custody without incident. Aaron Mitro, 46, of Norfolk County has been charged with the following alleged offences: Sexual assault, Sexual interference, Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age. The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe on Friday, November 22, 2024….
Related Posts
Six Nations Police looking for couple after damages and car fire set in school yard
November 22, 2024 32
OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle fire and damages at a…
Every seed has a story that needs to be heard
November 22, 2024 31
Don’t throw away your seeds, because they hold valuable ancient agricultural knowledge. It’s one of the…