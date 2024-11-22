Norfolk County man facing sexual assault charges

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON – A 46-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged in connection with an ongoing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) historical sexual assault investigation. OPP said at about 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024, the OPP Norfolk County Detachment launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that took place between 2016 and 2019 at a Norfolk County address. As a result, a man was taken into custody without incident. Aaron Mitro, 46, of Norfolk County has been charged with the following alleged offences: Sexual assault, Sexual interference, Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age. The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe on Friday, November 22, 2024….



