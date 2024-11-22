Six Nations Police looking for couple after damages and car fire set in school yard

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle fire and damages at a local school after receiving calls from the public over property damage. Six Nations Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Cayuga Road school Monday, November 18, 2024, at about 9:00 p.m.. Police said a silver Mercedes Benz C230 had been seen spinning around the rear of the property and the school track. Upon arrival police found a vehicle on fire, but the suspects had fled the scene. The Six Nations Fire Department assisted with extinguishing the vehicle fire. The vehicle was destroyed by fire. The vehicle had not been reported to police as stolen. Witnesses told police they heard a man and woman arguing after the vehicle lost control, hit…
