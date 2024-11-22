National News
ticker

New Brunswick oysters test positive for dermo disease, first confirmed case in Canada

November 22, 2024 40 views

Canadian Press-The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says oyster samples from New Brunswick’s east coast have tested positive for two diseases, one of which has been found for the first time in Canada. A news release from the agency says multinucleate sphere unknown, also known as MSX, and dermo, also known as perkinsosis, have been confirmed in mollusks in Spence Cove. It says both diseases do not pose risks to human health or food safety, but they increase oyster mortality and decrease growth rates. Dermo, which has been detected in Canada for the first time, has spread from oyster to oyster in New Brunswick. The disease presents in adult oysters more than one year old, and causes several symptoms including making their shells open out of water. The agency says it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Business

Blueberry River Resources shuts down amid financial struggles and governance issues

November 22, 2024 43

BUICK, B.C. — Blueberry River First Nation’s (BRFN) economic arm, Blueberry River Resources (BRR), has announced…

Read more
National News

Broken taillight leads to charges

November 22, 2024 41

By Austin Evans Writer A broken taillight led to an Ohsweken resident getting caught driving without…

Read more