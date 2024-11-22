Officer shoots, kills armed teen on northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Canadian Press-RCMP in northern Manitoba say an armed teenager was fatally shot on a First Nation north of Lake Winnipeg. Mounties say it followed from a report that a man was agitated and armed with an “edged weapon” in a home on Norway House Cree Nation. They say the man was outside with the weapon when officers arrived and, despite numerous orders to drop it, advanced toward them. An officer shot the youth, and police provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. A 17-year-old from Norway House Cree nation was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit, the provincial police watchdog, is taking over the case. Watchdog officials say the youth was high at the time. This report by The Canadian Press was first published…



