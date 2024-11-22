National News
ticker

Officer shoots, kills armed teen on northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

November 22, 2024 52 views

Canadian Press-RCMP in northern Manitoba say an armed teenager was fatally shot on a First Nation north of Lake Winnipeg. Mounties say it followed from a report that a man was agitated and armed with an “edged weapon” in a home on Norway House Cree Nation. They say the man was outside with the weapon when officers arrived and, despite numerous orders to drop it, advanced toward them. An officer shot the youth, and police provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. A 17-year-old from Norway House Cree nation was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit, the provincial police watchdog, is taking over the case. Watchdog officials say the youth was high at the time. This report by The Canadian Press was first published…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Business

Blueberry River Resources shuts down amid financial struggles and governance issues

November 22, 2024 44

BUICK, B.C. — Blueberry River First Nation’s (BRFN) economic arm, Blueberry River Resources (BRR), has announced…

Read more
National News

Broken taillight leads to charges

November 22, 2024 43

By Austin Evans Writer A broken taillight led to an Ohsweken resident getting caught driving without…

Read more