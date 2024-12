‘Significant failures’ in addressing Indigenous youth mental health in New Brunswick

New Brunswick’s independent advocate for children, youth and seniors released a report Monday saying the province has failed to collaborate with First Nations governments to address youth mental health. The report from Kelly Lamrock is in response to recommendations from “No Child Left Behind,” a 2021 report from the First Nations Advisory Council that included 13 calls to action aimed at addressing mental health challenges of Indigenous children and youth. Lamrock’s followup report identifies several “significant failures” in collaboration and accountability, including a lack of recognition within the provincial government for a distinct approach for reducing rates of youth suicide and mental health emergencies in First Nations communities. As well, the report cites delays in the formation of committees and implementation of training recommendations. And it says the province has…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page