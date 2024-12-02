Uncategorized

Searchers begin sifting at landfill for remains of slain First Nations women

December 2, 2024 77 views

WINNIPEG MAN.,-CP-Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says excavation and sifting have started in a section of a landfill believed to hold the remains of two slain First Nations women. He says the first truck has moved a load of refuse from the area to a Quonset hut, where searchers are manually sifting through it in the hope of finding the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Police believe the remains of the women were sent to the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg in May 2022. Jeremy Skibicki is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the killings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women. Court heard he disposed of their bodies in garbage bins. The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a different landfill and an…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity

November 19, 2024 69

The Canadian Press-A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over…

Read more
Uncategorized

Quebec politician offers mea culpa for comments on racism in provincial legislature

November 19, 2024 77

The Canadian Press-A Quebec legislature member says he doesn’t think his colleagues at the national assembly…

Read more