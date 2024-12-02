Searchers begin sifting at landfill for remains of slain First Nations women

WINNIPEG MAN.,-CP-Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says excavation and sifting have started in a section of a landfill believed to hold the remains of two slain First Nations women. He says the first truck has moved a load of refuse from the area to a Quonset hut, where searchers are manually sifting through it in the hope of finding the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Police believe the remains of the women were sent to the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg in May 2022. Jeremy Skibicki is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the killings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women. Court heard he disposed of their bodies in garbage bins. The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a different landfill and an…



