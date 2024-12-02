‘Significant failures’ in addressing Indigenous youth mental health in New Brunswick

The Canadian Press New Brunswick’s independent advocate for children, youth and seniors released a report today saying the province has failed to collaborate with First Nations governments to address youth mental health. The report from Kelly Lamrock is in response to recommendations from a 2021 report from the First Nations Advisory Council that included 13 calls to action aimed at addressing mental health challenges of Indigenous children and youth. Lamrock’s followup report identifies several “significant failures” in collaboration and accountability. His report says there is a lack of recognition within the provincial government for a distinct approach for reducing rates of youth suicide and mental health emergencies in First Nations communities. As well, the report cites delays in the formation of committees and implementation of training recommendations. And it says…



