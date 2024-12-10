AFN says it’s not prepared to implement chiefs’ child welfare direction

The Assembly of First Nations is warning it’s not equipped to implement the direction it received from chiefs at two recent assemblies on child welfare reforms. Chiefs passed resolutions in October and December saying the AFN should no longer represent the interests of First Nations when it comes to issues relating to reforming the child welfare system as an ongoing human rights case argues Canada is failing to implement a legal rule. They called for the creation of a new Children’s Chiefs Commission to do that instead, after voting down a landmark child-welfare deal negotiated with Ottawa. Now in a letter to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, the AFN says there is a “lack of clear source funding” to implement some of the chiefs’ directions. The tribunal is set to…



