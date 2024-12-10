National News
ticker

AFN says it’s not prepared to implement chiefs’ child welfare direction

December 10, 2024 40 views

The Assembly of First Nations is warning it’s not equipped to implement the direction it received from chiefs at two recent assemblies on child welfare reforms. Chiefs passed resolutions in October and December saying the AFN should no longer represent the interests of First Nations when it comes to issues relating to reforming the child welfare system as an ongoing human rights case argues Canada is failing to implement a legal rule. They called for the creation of a new Children’s Chiefs Commission to do that instead, after voting down a landmark child-welfare deal negotiated with Ottawa. Now in a letter to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, the AFN says there is a “lack of clear source funding” to implement some of the chiefs’ directions. The tribunal is set to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Freeland doesn’t commit to meeting her own deficit target in fall economic statement

December 10, 2024 30

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has not committed to meeting the $40.1-billion deficit target she set for…

Read more
National News

Postal strike delaying delivery of medicine, necessities to remote areas: AFN chief

December 10, 2024 37

The Assembly of First Nations says the ongoing postal strike is delaying supplies of medicine and…

Read more