Postal strike delaying delivery of medicine, necessities to remote areas: AFN chief

December 10, 2024 37 views

The Assembly of First Nations says the ongoing postal strike is delaying supplies of medicine and other necessities to rural and remote communities. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is calling on Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to reach a resolution to the strike, which is nearing four weeks. Negotiations with a federal mediator were suspended nearly two weeks ago. The union is seeking wage increases, a cost of living allowance and more job protections. Canada Post says the latest proposals from the union widen the gap between the two parties. Woodhouse Nepinak says many First Nations people rely on Canada Post for prescription medications and other items. “The strike has delayed the delivery of financial supports, basic goods and other necessities, which is particularly challenging as…

