Freeland doesn’t commit to meeting her own deficit target in fall economic statement

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has not committed to meeting the $40.1-billion deficit target she set for the government last year, as the Liberal government appears to unshackle itself from constraints on spending ahead of a federal election. Freeland said Tuesday she expects the fall economic statement, which she will present on Dec. 16, will show a declining debt-to-GDP ratio. “In next week’s fall economic statement, you will see that the government is maintaining its fiscal anchor. Specifically, reducing the federal debt as a share of the economy over the medium term,” Freeland told reporters in a news conference. The finance minister said she expects to meet the 42.1 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio projected in the spring for the 2023-24 fiscal year. When asked if she would also meet her deficit…



