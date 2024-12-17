Harassment probe appears to clear Navajo president, stokes new wave of political upheaval

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted at one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. on Monday as the attorney general for the Navajo Nation announced that an investigation had cleared the Navajo president of sexual harassment allegations by the vice president. On the same day, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch was removed from office by legislators by the Navajo Nation Council, in a 13-6 vote without public discussion. The tribe has been mired in political upheaval since April, when Navajo Vice President Richelle Montoya publicly outlined allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment against President Buu Nygren, stemming from interactions at an August 2023 meeting in Nygren’s office. Results of an investigation by outside counsel into the harassment allegations were announced Monday morning in a…



