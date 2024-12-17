National News
ticker

Harassment probe appears to clear Navajo president, stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 39 views

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted at one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. on Monday as the attorney general for the Navajo Nation announced that an investigation had cleared the Navajo president of sexual harassment allegations by the vice president. On the same day, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch was removed from office by legislators by the Navajo Nation Council, in a 13-6 vote without public discussion. The tribe has been mired in political upheaval since April, when Navajo Vice President Richelle Montoya publicly outlined allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment against President Buu Nygren, stemming from interactions at an August 2023 meeting in Nygren’s office. Results of an investigation by outside counsel into the harassment allegations were announced Monday morning in a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 25

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes…

Read more
National News

Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

December 17, 2024 27

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on…

Read more