Curfew, probation for Prince George man guilty of assault, threats and firearm charges

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Prince George man was sentenced Dec. 16 to one year of curfew followed by two years of probation after he pleaded guilty in Provincial Court to assault, threats and firearm storage charges. Prince George RCMP arrested Aaron Robert Jonathan Young, 46, on July 31, 2023 after neighbours complained that he was making threats and attempting to gain entry to their residence. The Emergency Response Team was called in to assist and a search warrant obtained to seize a .30-06 rifle in Young’s bedroom. An RCMP officer heard Young make further threats to a neighbour. “Mr. Young was in a difficult place back on the 31st of July 2023 and his life was marred at that time by substance abuse and that led…



