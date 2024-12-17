‘Only viable path’: Freeland quits cabinet, carves out new role on federal backbench

OTTAWA-CP-In a career filled with fresh milestones, Chrystia Freeland is taking up another new role: backbench member of the governing Liberal party. Freeland resigned from the federal cabinet Monday, the day she was set to present the government’s fall economic statement. In a resignation letter, posted to social media, she said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered her another ministerial position on Friday, and the “only honest and viable path” was to leave cabinet. Freeland’s move came amid persistent rumblings that Trudeau has been wooing former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to be finance minister. In the letter, addressed to Trudeau, Freeland said she and the prime minister had found themselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada. “To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of…



