A list of Liberal cabinet ministers who have recently quit or don’t plan to run again

OTTAWA-Canadian Press-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s abrupt departure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet on Monday resulted in a mini cabinet shuffle, with Dominic LeBlanc stepping into the role. It is the latest in a string of small shuffles Trudeau has been forced to make in recent months to replace ministers who have made clear they won’t be seeking re-election. Several others who indicated publicly in October that they won’t run again have yet to be replaced. Here’s a look at who is on that list: Chrystia Freeland A loyal stalwart in the Trudeau inner circle, Freeland saw the Liberals through difficult trade negotiations Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, when he ended NAFTA. After helping usher in the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, Freeland was eventually promoted to deputy…



