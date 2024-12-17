National News
ticker

Documentary crew from Japan visits Ignace

December 17, 2024 45 views

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter IGNACE — A Japanese documentary crew’s visit last week is part of a huge surge in media attention for Ignace since its selection as host municipality for a nuclear waste management project, says a township spokesperson. “The story has been picked up everywhere – across everything from Cottage Life to The Economist,” Jake Pastore, the township’s outreach lead, said Monday. The Japanese science documentary series Galileo X sent a crew to the Northwestern Ontario community for an examination of how Ignace came to be selected to host a deep geological repository for spent nuclear fuel. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization, a federally mandated and industry-funded body, announced on Nov. 28 that a site between Ignace and Wabigoon Lake has been chosen for the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 25

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes…

Read more
National News

Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

December 17, 2024 27

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on…

Read more