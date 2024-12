Documentary crew from Japan visits Ignace

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter IGNACE — A Japanese documentary crew’s visit last week is part of a huge surge in media attention for Ignace since its selection as host municipality for a nuclear waste management project, says a township spokesperson. “The story has been picked up everywhere – across everything from Cottage Life to The Economist,” Jake Pastore, the township’s outreach lead, said Monday. The Japanese science documentary series Galileo X sent a crew to the Northwestern Ontario community for an examination of how Ignace came to be selected to host a deep geological repository for spent nuclear fuel. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization, a federally mandated and industry-funded body, announced on Nov. 28 that a site between Ignace and Wabigoon Lake has been chosen for the…



